Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Emotions continue to pour in on both sides of the issue following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights are now in the hands of state lawmakers and there has been a lot of reaction.

“We’re excited about what’s to come in giving things back to the states,” said Carter Smith, with Coastline Women’s Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2020 there were over 5,400 abortions.

Last year, South Carolina lawmakers passed the Fetal Heartbeat Act banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks.

“There are a number of states, South Carolina among them, who have passed laws that would place further restrictions on abortion,” said Holley Tankersley, a Political Science professor at CCU.

The bill was signed in 2021, but face faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision.

McMaster said that he will get that back on track.

By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 24, 2022

“I think this is a very exciting time for sure,” Smith said. “This is monumental because it’s been 50 years.”

The chairwoman of the Horry County Democratic Party says this is a big setback for women’s rights.

“It’s concerning because the circumstances under which people can get pregnant are not all wonderful,” said Juinna Oxley, the president of Grand Strand Action Together. “It seems that people really need to have the opportunity to decide for themselves what’s best for their own health and well-being.”

Grand Strand Action Together says at this point there aren’t any demonstrations planned in response to SCOTUS’s decision.

“Women should have the right to choose, it’s very important to me,” said Alester Linton-Pryor, the chairman of the Horry County Democratic Party. “I’m not at childbearing age but if I had to. Incest, rape, that should not be a discussion. That should not be a discussion on whether or not you are allowed to have an abortion.”

What does this mean for South Carolina?

“I think it’s a slap in the face to all American women, all women a slap in the face,” Pryor said.

Both sides of the issue agree legal challenges could mean the end is not near on the abortion debate.

