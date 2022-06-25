Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man

Harry Eugene Evans
Harry Eugene Evans(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Harry Eugene Evans was reported missing by a family member on Saturday. He was last seen at around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Ruby Street in Darlington.

Deputies said Evans may be driving a white 2009 Ford F-150.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

