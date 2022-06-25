Submit a Tip
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-alarm fire damaged multiple buildings and vehicles in Surfside Beach on Saturday.

A spokesperson from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze at around 1 p.m. at 5401 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach.

An online search shows the address matches the location of the PirateLand Camping Resort.

HCFR later said two buildings and two vehicles sustained heavy fire damage, and six other buildings were damaged by heat from the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control as of around 2:45 p.m.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene along with the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and security from the PirateLand resort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

