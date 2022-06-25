Submit a Tip
Candelight vigil held for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge

A group gathered for a vigil in memory of Deputy Aldridge.
A group gathered for a vigil in memory of Deputy Aldridge.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at 8:30 p.m. to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Aldridge, 25 years old, was killed in the line of duty on June 21. He served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years and learned he was going to be a father in the days just before his death.

The vigil will be held around the flag pole at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Aldridge.

FOX Carolina will carry live coverage of the vigil on our website and mobile/streaming apps.

READ MORE: Services announced for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

