WaterGoat gives Horry County new way to fight litter in waterway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Litter scattered throughout Conway pushed the city to take new measures to keep it clean.

A grant from PalmettoPride, South Carolina’s anti-litter organization, made way for a new WaterGoat system.

“I don’t think a day goes by that something needs to be picked up,” said Katie Brookshire, a Conway resident.

Brookshire enjoys paddle boarding about twice a month, but the flow of litter throughout the Crabtree Canal limits that.

“We do often see some floating water bottles, and cans on the side of the road, and old bags that look like they flew off a boat or the back of somebodies truck, and I think that’s common these days as Conway is growing,” said Brookshire.

As the city continues to grow, the WaterGoat will be in place for boaters and residents to reduce waste.

The WaterGoat is a 70-foot net in place to allow the flow of water while collecting trash and debris along waterways.

Its similarity to a goat eating everything in its path, is how the system was named.

The WaterGoat is designed to remain along the surface of the water and sinks about 18 inches to allow easy access for boats and kayaks, and does not affect the seabed or life.

Along with the new system in place, city leaders are calling for members of the community to do their part in helping.

“Tarping the garbage on your truck beds is really important because people don’t realize how much litter they lose out of the back of their vehicles,” said Nevada Mileur, Litter Control Coordinator for the City of Conway. “Putting litter in its proper place is beneficial so it doesn’t’ end up harming the environment or wildlife,” said Mileur.

Neighbors agreed that along with the WaterGoat, it’s up to everyone to come together to keep Horry County clean.

“I’ve been a resident here for a long time, and I want to see our town grow, but I want it to remain as beautiful and charming as it’s always been, but that’s going to take the efforts of many,” said Brookshire.

The grant funding from PalmettoPride is looking to install 25 other WaterGoats across the state.

For more information about how to lend a hand in reducing litter visit the Keep Conway Beautiful’s Facebook page.

