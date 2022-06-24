Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are mourning the loss of a K-9 involved in a shooting on Thursday.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, a K-9 handler and his police dog, Officer Exo, encountered an armed man in a wooded area, as reported by WLOX.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Mitchell Wayne Robinson, fired a gun in the direction of the K-9 team, and Officer Exo was hit in the shooting, according to police.

Pascagoula police said the K-9 handler then shot and wounded Robinson. Officer Exo was rushed to an emergency veterinarian but later died.

Robinson was taken to a hospital and is facing charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions