Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Patio umbrellas recalled after reports of catching fire

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck...
The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.(CPSC)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nationwide recall has been issued for SunVilla patio umbrellas after reports of them catching fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes all 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold from Costco from December 2020 through May 2022.

The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top.

SunVilla has received several reports of the battery overheating, including three instances of solar panels catching fire while charging the AC adapter indoors.

There have been two reports of the umbrellas catching fire when the puck overheated while attached to the umbrella.

Anyone with the umbrella should remove the solar panel puck from the top of the umbrella and store it out of the sun. Do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.

The umbrellas and solar pucks can be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers can also contact SunVilla for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue involving alligator, SCDNR says
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies