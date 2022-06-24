Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017

By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Birds are indeed hot, and they’re heading back to the postseason.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in extra innings, 8-7, Thursday night to clinch the first-half title in the Carolina League’s South Division.

MORE COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Conway Medical Center launch ‘Teddy Bear Initiative’

The win locks in a playoff spot for the Pelicans, their first since 2017. Myrtle Beach finished the first half of the season a game above the Charleston RiverDogs to win the title at 47-19 so far.

The 2022 season has included a 12-game win streak for the Pelicans, the longest in franchise history.

Myrtle Beach will remain in Kannapolis to begin the second half of the season, with their series with the Cannon Ballers set to continue at 7 p.m. Friday. The Carolina League playoffs begin in September.

The Pelicans are the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
The chance of development remains low but will be worth watching over the next week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical wave off the coast of Africa brings chance of development over next week

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017
Mark Williams, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected the...
Hornets trade 13th pick to Detroit, select Duke center Mark Williams with 15th pick
UofSC unveiled the Women's Basketball National Champions signs that are going up across the...
UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign
CCU's Melissa Jefferson.
Four Chants set to compete at USATF Outdoor Championships this week