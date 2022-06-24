Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Birds are indeed hot, and they’re heading back to the postseason.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in extra innings, 8-7, Thursday night to clinch the first-half title in the Carolina League’s South Division.

The win locks in a playoff spot for the Pelicans, their first since 2017. Myrtle Beach finished the first half of the season a game above the Charleston RiverDogs to win the title at 47-19 so far.

The 2022 season has included a 12-game win streak for the Pelicans, the longest in franchise history.

Myrtle Beach will remain in Kannapolis to begin the second half of the season, with their series with the Cannon Ballers set to continue at 7 p.m. Friday. The Carolina League playoffs begin in September.

The Pelicans are the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

