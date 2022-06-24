Mullins man accused of practicing law without a license

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Mullins man is accused of practicing law without a license in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Jon Edmunds James was recently arrested by deputies.

He’s charged with practicing law without a license, identity fraud and obtaining property under false pretenses over $10,000.

Online records show James was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Thursday. He remains there as of Friday afternoon.

Officials also said James is facing similar charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina, and is awaiting extradition.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of James in Marion County are asked to file a report with the sheriff’s office.

