McMaster, other SC leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials and lawmakers in South Carolina have commented on the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

THE LATEST | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called the ruling “a resounding victory for the Constitution” in a statement. He also said the state will file motions to so that the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect.

The law was signed in 2021, but face faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision. Once in effect, South Carolina doctors would be required to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat,” typically detected about six weeks into a pregnancy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

If a heartbeat is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or if the mother’s life is at risk.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also commented on the decision calling it “a victory for life, the rule of law and local decision-making.”

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution,” Wilson said.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s full statement:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s full statement:

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution.

“However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision.

“This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.