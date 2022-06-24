Submit a Tip
It’s always sunny at Pink & Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking to spruce up your summer wardrobe, Pink & Red in Myrtle Beach is where it’s at!

They have so many new arrivals to make you look and feel your best. We loved checking out some of the new items, getting ready for the beach, learning about their new website, and so much more!

You can shop online here.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

