Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new Horry County government complex in the Carolina Forest area is now one step closer to becoming reality.

The Central Coast Complex is currently in the final stages of its design process after the county purchased the property off of Hinson Drive behind McLeod Regional Medical Center last year.

The new space will house similar features to the government building on 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, but on a much larger scale.

It will house administrative offices, courtrooms, holding cells and more parking space. Most notably, it will also be the home of a new police precinct.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the new precinct will allow a central location for police and a better way to serve those in the growing Carolina Forest community.

“We’ve been looking for a long time at increasing our police presence in this area because of the increased population growth and everything in Carolina Forest,” he said. “This will give us a better chance to serve those people faster and better. Just increasing the level of service by a whole order of magnitude by putting it out there.”

Vaught also said they are looking forward to the expansion of space and capabilities in the new complex.

”The old place on 21st Avenue was getting very crowded. We didn’t have ample space for the treasurer and for the auditor and the assessor and all those people. We didn’t have adequate space for them inside,” he said.

It’s been all hands on deck when it comes to the design of the 40,000-square-foot property including the county’s three divisions of public safety, regulation and administration and infrastructure.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $25 million.

Vaught said he did not have the complete timeline for when the design process will be completed but said it will be very soon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

