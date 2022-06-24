Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for the weekend, comfortable stretch of weather on tap

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winds out of the northeast will bring in cooler air for the weekend. “Cooler air” is relative when you’re talking late June but we will take anything we can get at this point.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80s today under mostly sunny skies for the beaches. Instead of the humidity making it feel 10 degrees warmer, we won’t see much humidity. Highs inland will be held into the lower 90s instead of flirting with the century mark. The lower humidity and nice breeze will make for a pleasant day today. No rain is expected today.

Lower humidity today with plenty of sunshine.
Lower humidity today with plenty of sunshine.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Northeast winds continue off the Atlantic and will keep the seasonable temperatures in place through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s along the Grand Strand and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Enjoy this weekend. It's going to be beautiful.
Enjoy this weekend. It's going to be beautiful.(WMBF)

Lower humidity will guarantee mostly sunny skies and a rain free forecast through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

An uptick in humidity and better rain chances will arrive for next week. While Monday looks to be dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches, we will start to see the humidity slightly climb. That in combination with a more active weather pattern will bring daily storm chances to the forecast starting on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday & Thursday. Any rainfall will be a welcomed sight. With an increasing drought in the Carolinas, it’s going to take a good amount of rainfall to help change the situation. As usual, models continue to vary in who will see the most rain next week.

Let's hope the models continue to hint at these totals. In recent trends, we've seen models...
Let's hope the models continue to hint at these totals. In recent trends, we've seen models back off on rainfall as we got closer to the actual day.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
The chance of development remains low but will be worth watching over the next week.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical wave off the coast of Africa brings chance of development over next week

Latest News

We now have a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of development over the next week
FIRST ALERT: Tropical wave off the coast of Africa brings chance of development over next week
FIRST ALERT: Another hot day, a few storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Another hot day, a few storms possible this afternoon
Drought update
FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions worsening and expanding across the Carolinas