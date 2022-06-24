FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for the weekend, comfortable stretch of weather on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winds out of the northeast will bring in cooler air for the weekend. “Cooler air” is relative when you’re talking late June but we will take anything we can get at this point.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80s today under mostly sunny skies for the beaches. Instead of the humidity making it feel 10 degrees warmer, we won’t see much humidity. Highs inland will be held into the lower 90s instead of flirting with the century mark. The lower humidity and nice breeze will make for a pleasant day today. No rain is expected today.

Lower humidity today with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Northeast winds continue off the Atlantic and will keep the seasonable temperatures in place through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s along the Grand Strand and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Enjoy this weekend. It's going to be beautiful. (WMBF)

Lower humidity will guarantee mostly sunny skies and a rain free forecast through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

An uptick in humidity and better rain chances will arrive for next week. While Monday looks to be dry with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches, we will start to see the humidity slightly climb. That in combination with a more active weather pattern will bring daily storm chances to the forecast starting on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday & Thursday. Any rainfall will be a welcomed sight. With an increasing drought in the Carolinas, it’s going to take a good amount of rainfall to help change the situation. As usual, models continue to vary in who will see the most rain next week.

Let's hope the models continue to hint at these totals. In recent trends, we've seen models back off on rainfall as we got closer to the actual day. (WMBF)

