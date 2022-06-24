Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of development over the next week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropical wave that we gave you the First Alert to this week continues to show an increasing chance of development over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center mentioned the tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as this system moves westward at around 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

We now have a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.
We now have a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.(WMBF)

The chance of development is now at 20% over the next two days and at 50% over the next five days.

Here's what it could look like next week according to the EURO.
Here's what it could look like next week according to the EURO.(WMBF)

It’s important to note that this system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time. Models even show what this system could look like next week with this system just making it to the Caribbean by late next week. Regardless, stay informed and keep checking the latest updates online and on the First Alert Weather App. This is a good reminder that we’re getting closer to the peak of hurricane season.

