Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue involving alligator, SCDNR says
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its safe sleep guidelines for babies for the...
American Academy of Pediatrics updates safe sleep guidelines for babies