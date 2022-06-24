Submit a Tip
Domestic violence call led to ‘disturbance,’ standoff Thursday, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A “disturbance” in the 400 block of 27th Ave. North Thursday in which a woman escaped out a second-story window, led to an hours-long standoff with Myrtle Beach police before the suspect was gassed and apprehended.

Around 11 a.m., officers went to a residence on 27th Avenue North to check the home and assist a resident in retrieving belongings after a reported domestic violence incident between herself and an ex-boyfriend, Jeffery Brenneman, on June 21.

Brenneman also lived in the residence and was not believed to be home, police said.

While checking the property, officers came across Brenneman inside the residence. He was armed with several firearms and threatened to harm himself.

While the female was on the second floor, officers located and began to speak with Brenneman.

According to the report, due to the home’s layout, there was no safe way to evacuate the female through the first floor.

MCpl Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News officers “called her and we managed to take her out through the window and to safety.”

Officers on the first floor continued to speak to Brenneman.

After officers were able to get the woman to safety, the officers in contact with Brenneman withdrew to a safe area.

Over several hours, negotiators were able to convince Brenneman to come to the front door.

When Brenneman refused to exit the yard, tactical teams deployed CS gas to prevent his re-entry into the home where firearms were located. After that, police say Brenneman came out to the officers, who took him into custody without further incident.

Neither Brenneman nor the female inside was injured during the incident, and Brenneman was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Charges and additional information will be announced after formal charges are made.

