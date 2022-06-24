Darlington County man gets 20 years for 2019 attempted murder of wife

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife.

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers announces that Donnie Mumford,64, was convicted by a jury on Thursday for the October 2019 attempted murder of his wife.

In addition to murder, Mumford was convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell.

According to the court report, Mumford fired on his wife inside of Carolina Nightlife on Hwy 151 between Hartsville and Darlington.

She was struck in the shoulder and recovered fully.

Only one shot was fired because the gun jammed when Mumford attempted to fire a second time.

The shooting was captured on video.

“But for the gun jamming, the State believes this would have been a homicide,” said Assistant Solicitor Bell during sentencing. “Our society has become so violent. When people show violent intent, the Courts must act to protect the public.”

Judge Michael Nettles presided over the trial and sentenced the defendant to 20 years of incarceration.

The maximum sentence for attempted murder is 30 years.

Mumford will serve his sentence in a facility determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Parole is not available in attempted murder cases until the inmate serves 85% of the sentence.

