Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue involving alligator, SCDNR says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are at the scene of an incident involving an alligator in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an official with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened in the area of Excalaber Court, where Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called at around noon Friday.

No further details about what happened were immediately available.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order for first responders to work safely.

The Horry County Police Department is also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

