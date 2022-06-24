Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway man sentenced to 15 years for deadly 2021 shooting

John Edward Brown
John Edward Brown(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly 2021 shooting.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that John Edward Brown, 42, was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 11, 2021, death of Phillip Huggins.

Prosecutors said the incident happened at a convenience store on Bucksport Road when Brown struck Huggins while he was sitting in his vehicle and struck him with a contractor’s level several times.

Brown then produced a handgun that later discharged, fatally striking Huggins. The solicitor’s office added that the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

After initially running away from the scene, Brown surrendered to police later that day.

Due to the nature of the involuntary manslaughter charge, the solicitor’s office said Brown must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

Latest News

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinch first-half division title, first playoff appearance since 2017
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
VIDEO: Future Horry County government complex in Carolina Forest nears design completion
Jon Edmunds James
Mullins man accused of practicing law without a license
Nearly 1,400 Republican voters received Democrat absentee ballots for Horry County runoff elections, officials say
A bit less hot and humid.
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity lingers through the weekend