Conway man sentenced to 15 years for deadly 2021 shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly 2021 shooting.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that John Edward Brown, 42, was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 11, 2021, death of Phillip Huggins.

Prosecutors said the incident happened at a convenience store on Bucksport Road when Brown struck Huggins while he was sitting in his vehicle and struck him with a contractor’s level several times.

Brown then produced a handgun that later discharged, fatally striking Huggins. The solicitor’s office added that the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

After initially running away from the scene, Brown surrendered to police later that day.

Due to the nature of the involuntary manslaughter charge, the solicitor’s office said Brown must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

