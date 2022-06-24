Carolina Food Service expansion means jobs, economic growth for Horry County

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-million dollar expansion is coming to Carolina Food Service in Loris - which means more jobs will be added to the local economy.

More than $3.7 million is being invested in this expansion.

Currently, Carolina Food Service has 31 employees and the expansion will allow for an additional 71.

Business has been great for the company that sells food to restaurants up and down our state and North Carolina.

They need more warehouse space at their Loris Commerce Park location, so there will be an additional 20,000 feet of space.

Loris mayor Todd Harrelson is excited for what’s to come.

“The news of the expansion is fantastic because it will mean 70 plus jobs, hopefully, more but it’s going to be huge,” said Harrelson. “They are great in many ways, they even stepped up for us during COVID and all the surrounding communities.”

Harrelson says during the pandemic, Carolina Food Service opened its doors to the community, when other locations had closed or were limited on items people needed.

Juan Serrato, President of Carolina Food Service says in the past year alone their growth has been huge.

“Right now we are in the need, in the pretty urgent need to expand our facility to be able to support the growth we’re going through and the growth we expect to continue to see moving forward,” Serrato said.

Whether they’ve been with the company for three months or 10 years, those involved say it’s an exciting time.

“The pay is really good here for the easy type of work that I do and the people are very nice here,” said John McCray, who works at Carolina Food Service.

“It’s actually very exciting.”

“It’s like a family, that’s what it is,” Carolina Food Service employee Marilyn Villegas said. “I’ve learned a lot, more than I expected.”

During the pandemic shutdowns and supply chain issues, Carolina Food Service kept its doors open and provided the Loris community and surrounding areas in Horry County a place to get food.

“We actually at a point felt that it was the other way around like people here in Loris were helping us out,” said Serrato. “We will always be appreciative of that.”

The company is still in the planning stages but has passed a couple of hurdles already by purchasing the land next to the current location.

CFS secured a rural infrastructure grant from the Council for Economic Development in the sum of $100,000.

The company is looking for all hands on deck for this project, and in fact, are looking to hire people now. If you’re interested in applying you can do so online by clicking here.

This expansion is in the early stages, so no date has been set to break ground.

