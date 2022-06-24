Submit a Tip
2 children in protective custody after adults found unconscious with meth

Bradley Morgan
Bradley Morgan(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two children are in protective custody after Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies found them with two unconscious adults with meth in a parking lot.

At approximately 12:46 a.m. on Friday, a deputy noticed a car stopped in a local business parking lot with the door open.

The deputy approached the vehicle, finding two adults in the front slumped over with two small children and a dog asleep in the back seat.

Over three grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also discovered in the vehicle.

Bradley Morgan, 28, and Ashley Jean Smith, 35, both of Winnabow, North Carolina were arrested and charged with the distribution of methamphetamine.

The dog was taken to the local animal shelter.

The two minor children were taken into emergency protective custody, evaluated for possible drug exposure at a local hospital, and released to the Department of Social Services.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

