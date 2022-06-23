Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed signals more interest rate hikes ahead
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes