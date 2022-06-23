WATCH: UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign

Submit a Tip
UofSC unveiled the Women's Basketball National Champions signs that are going up across the state.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (UofSC) are unveiling new highway signs recognizing the Gamecocks’ 2022 National Championship.

There ceremony took place at 2 p.m. Thursday outside the main entrance of the Colonial Life Arena. Coach Dawn Staley, UofSC Athletics Director Ray Tanner and SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall were in attendance.

In total, 15 signs are planned to go up around the state. These will be located in the City of Columbia and Welcome Centers at the state borders in both directions. This includes I-85, I-26, I-77, I-95 and I-20.

In Columbia, signs will be raised on I-20 on the eastbound Exit 58 and westbound Exit 73 A, I-26 Exit 111B in both directions, I-77 Exit 5 in both directions. A sign will also be raised at the Harbison Street Exit. Intersection of South Bound SC-277.

The signs were fabricated at the State Sign Shop and will be installed by July 1, 2022. They will be in place for two years.

