SC Dem seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit — 72 —  for state politicians.

The cap is discussed in a video provided Wednesday to The Associated Press. It would cut off 75-year-old incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and makes a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.”

Cunningham recently turned 40 and has frequently jabbed at McMaster’s age.

Cunningham’s campaign wouldn’t answer questions Wednesday about whether the Democrat would argue that Biden — who has supported Cunningham since his 2018 run for Congress — is too old to serve.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

