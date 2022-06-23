Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand.

Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The annual event features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.

F-16′s will lead the way from the Cherry Grove area at 1 p.m. before arriving in Myrtle Beach by 1:03 p.m. and then Pawleys Island at 1:06 p.m. C-17′s and other aircraft will follow suit from Cherry Grove at 1:05 p.m., passing by Myrtle Beach at 1:06 p.m. and arriving in Pawleys Island by 1:14 p.m.

The most asked question: When and where can we see the Salute? ✈️ 🇺🇸 Our Salute begins just north of Myrtle Beach at... Posted by Salute from the Shore on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planes will head down the South Carolina coast after passing by the Grand Strand, ending their flight in the Beaufort area by around 2 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.