Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

(Source: Salute from the Shore/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand.

Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The annual event features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.

F-16′s will lead the way from the Cherry Grove area at 1 p.m. before arriving in Myrtle Beach by 1:03 p.m. and then Pawleys Island at 1:06 p.m. C-17′s and other aircraft will follow suit from Cherry Grove at 1:05 p.m., passing by Myrtle Beach at 1:06 p.m. and arriving in Pawleys Island by 1:14 p.m.

The most asked question: When and where can we see the Salute? ✈️ 🇺🇸 Our Salute begins just north of Myrtle Beach at...

Posted by Salute from the Shore on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planes will head down the South Carolina coast after passing by the Grand Strand, ending their flight in the Beaufort area by around 2 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Conway police searching for vehicle connected to weapons case
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in firearm case
Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the...
Community pays respects to Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty