Salute from the Shore flight schedule for Fourth of July

(Source: Salute from the Shore/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular July 4th celebration will be taking place along the Grand Strand on Monday.

Salute from the Shore is an annual event that features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.

F-16′s will lead the way from the Cherry Grove area at 1 p.m. before arriving in Myrtle Beach by 1:03 p.m. and then Pawleys Island at 1:06 p.m. C-17′s and other aircraft will follow suit from Cherry Grove at 1:05 p.m., passing by Myrtle Beach at 1:06 p.m. and arriving in Pawleys Island by 1:14 p.m.

The most asked question: When and where can we see the Salute? ✈️ 🇺🇸 Our Salute begins just north of Myrtle Beach at...

Posted by Salute from the Shore on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planes will head down the South Carolina coast after passing by the Grand Strand, ending their flight in the Beaufort area by around 2 p.m.

