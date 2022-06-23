Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue is a new non-profit based in Pawley’s Island

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue has a mission, to help as many senior dogs as possible.

What started at the first of this year, currently has 5 senior dogs available for adoption. The founders worked in animal rescue for years and saw a need for senior dogs.

Come along with us as we learn all about what they do, meet some new furry friends, and find out how we can help.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Salty Dog Senior Animal Rescue Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - How To with Halley: Learning to Surf
.
Grand Strand Today - Halley's Hometown Hero: Duke Brown
.
Grand Strand Today - Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue Pt 1