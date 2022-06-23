Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue is a new non-profit based in Pawley’s Island

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Salty Dogs Senior Animal Rescue has a mission, to help as many senior dogs as possible.

What started at the first of this year, currently has 5 senior dogs available for adoption. The founders worked in animal rescue for years and saw a need for senior dogs.

Come along with us as we learn all about what they do, meet some new furry friends, and find out how we can help.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.