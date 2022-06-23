Submit a Tip
Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s Ga. home

(Photo: CBS Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say nearly $100,000 in cash was taken in a weekend burglary at the Atlanta home of former NBA player Vince Carter.

Police said in an incident report released Wednesday that two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered outside the home after Sunday’s burglary.

Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a closet.

Police say a fingerprint from the suspect was collected from the scene.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring with the Hawks in 2020.

He now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

