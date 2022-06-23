Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are at the scene of an incident that now has roads closed in part of the city.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers are in the area of the 400 block of 27th Avenue North.

The MBPD said officers were originally called to assist in checking a property at around 11 a.m., but encountered what was described as “a disturbance” and are speaking to someone inside.

The department added that the area is secure, but additional police units will remain on the scene for the safety of the person inside as well as other nearby residents.

Traffic is also blocked on 27th Avenue North, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

