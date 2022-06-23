Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Conway Medical Center launch 'Teddy Bear Initiative'
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new multi-partner initiative will help comfort Horry County children in distressful situations.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Conway Medical Center announced the “Teddy Bear Initiative” Thursday from the Pelicans Ballpark.

This initiative provides officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Sheriff’s Department with 500 teddy bears which will be distributed to children in distressful situations to help provide comfort.

The officers will keep the teddy bears in their vehicles and give them to children they encounter while on the job.

