Man arrested in connection to Marlboro County ax attack

Jimmy Ray Barber
Jimmy Ray Barber(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking someone with an ax in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the incident Tuesday in the area of Wildewood Road in Bennettsville. Responding deputies found a man with serious wounds, which they later determined were the result of the ax attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital out of state, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

Deputies arrested 62-year-old Jimmy Ray Barber, of Hamlet, North Carolina, in connection to the incident on Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Barber is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Officials said he was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he received a $50,000 surety bond.

