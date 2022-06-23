Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man arrested after drugs seized from Georgetown hotel

insert
insert(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) -In a joint narcotics investigation, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department arrested a man for drug trafficking on Wednesday.

Darrell Hazel Jr., 31, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and possession of schedule 1,2,3,4 and 5 narcotics.

Police say the following items were seized from the Econo Lodge on Church Street:

  • Crack Cocaine – 35.42 grams
  • Heroin – 103.94 grams
  • Cocaine – 14.59 grams
  • MDMA (ecstasy or molly), Oxycodone and Adderall’s – 286 Pills
The drugs police say they seized in the investigation.
The drugs police say they seized in the investigation.(Georgetown Police Department)

The investigation began when law enforcement received a tip about drug activity. Officers then observed the suspect at the Budget Inn and Econo Lodge.

A search of the suspect’s room was conducted after consent to search the room was given, an incident report stated.

Hazel Jr. is in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office and police department both thanked the public for their help in the investigation. If anyone has any information about suspected drug or criminal activity, you are encouraged to call the police department at 843-545-4300 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
Laquawanda Hawkins
Hartsville Taco Bell worker accused of credit card, identity fraud
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Conway Medical Center launch ‘Teddy Bear Initiative’
Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Conway Medical Center launch ‘Teddy Bear Initiative’
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info