Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
‘This is not contagious’: Grand Strand Pride holds peaceful rally after county council rescinds...
‘This is not contagious’: Grand Strand Pride holds peaceful rally after county council rescinds Pride Month

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Another hot day, a few storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Another hot day, a few storms possible this afternoon
A woman and her dog were found dead Wednesday on a walking trail in Pico Rivera, California.
Woman killed by lightning; community says it's 'devastating'
This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian...
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I., on Aug. 23, 2019. The...
Biden teams with East Coast governors to boost offshore wind