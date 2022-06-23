Submit a Tip
‘I’ve got your six’: Miss South Carolina contestant honors fallen deputy

Miss Converse University Haleigh McSwain
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A contestant in the Miss South Carolina pageant honored fallen Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge who was shot in the line of duty Tuesday.

Haleigh McSwain, Miss Converse University and an Upstate native, performed “Hallelujah Police Tribute” in Wednesday night’s talent competition.

Patches from different law enforcement agencies.
In a Facebook post, Haleigh said she was dedicating her performance to Deputy Aldridge, his family, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“As I sang this song tonight, my emotions got to me! All I kept thinking was, “what if this was my father.” My heart goes out to the family! I am always here! To the Spartanburg County Sheriffs Department, I am here for you! Thank you to all the men and women who protect and serve! Thank you for your heroism, thank you for putting your life on the line to protect your community! Your heroism does not go unnoticed! Spartanburg County I’ve got your Six!”

Haleigh McSwain on Facebook

McSwain’s platform is “I’ve Got Your Six” which is a common term used in law enforcement. It means I’ve got your back.

With Haleigh’s father being in law enforcement, “I’ve got your six” has always been a term used between the father-daughter duo.

“Hug your loved ones tight! Tell a first responder that they matter! Tell them how much you appreciate what they do! To ALL first responders, you matter,” Haleigh said on her post.

McSwain will compete on the final night of the Miss South Carolina competition Saturday, June 25.

MORE NEWS: ‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

