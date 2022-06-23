Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is hosting a transportation job fair on Thursday in hopes to fill bus driver vacancies before kids head back to school.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the district office in Conway. Officials said around 50 people have registered for the event as of early Thursday.

To help bring in drivers, HCS is also offering up to $15,000 bonuses per semester. Applicants must be at least 21 years old but do not need any previous experience or training.

The event also provides an opportunity to meet staff members and answer any questions about being a bus driver.

Ben Prince, HCS Executive Director of Transportation, said they had success with job fairs held during a major bus driver shortage last year and will continue these events to help fill the driver seats.

“We have approximately 90 vacancies district-wide, which is down some from last year,” he said. “So we’re making progress and these events are very helpful in that.”

Current HCS bus driver Mark Hennick praised his job, citing great benefits, a family atmosphere and being with the kids they serve each day.

“It’s very rewarding for the kids,” he said. “To get to know the kids get to know their names and it’s just a job that I really enjoy and am lucky to have.”

