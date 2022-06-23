Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.(Pixabay)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A newborn in Texas was safely surrendered to a fire department Wednesday afternoon under the state’s Safe Haven law.

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.

According to the fire department, the person who surrendered the baby also provided the child’s hospital paperwork and vaccination records.

The child was taken by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing well, officials said. The baby will be placed in the care of an emergency provider.

Texas’ Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows a parent to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location without any punishment. Babies up to 60 days old can be surrendered under this law.

In Texas, a parent may take a baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in the state.

For more information about Texas’ Safe Haven law, visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ website here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
Laquawanda Hawkins
Hartsville Taco Bell worker accused of credit card, identity fraud
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
VIDEO: Horry County Schools hosting job fair to help fill bus driver vacancies
.
VIDEO: 'Watergoat': Conway's new tool to fight trash
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Conway Medical Center launch ‘Teddy Bear Initiative’
Las Vegas native Dan Oberlander is thanking his co-workers and first responders for helping...
13 minutes of CPR by co-workers, first responders help save man’s life, doctors say
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department