Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The first case of monkeypox has been reported in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.

NCDHHS says they are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relevant local health departments and the patient’s health care providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over, according to state health officials. It could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections last two to four weeks.

It is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact. The person is currently isolating at home. No further information will be shared about this case to protect the patient’s privacy.

Since May, 3,308 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of endemic regions worldwide, with 156 cases identified in the United States. There have been no deaths related to this outbreak, according to health officials.

“The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist and Epidemiology Section Chief. “Though this is the first confirmed case in North Carolina, we know there are likely other cases in the state. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”

