FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity lingers through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue through the weekend.

SATURDAY

A surge of slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue on Saturday with a northeast wind off the ocean. High temperatures will be held down into the middle 80s along the beaches with lower 90s well inland. The slightly lower humidity and nice breeze will make for a pleasant early summer day.

A bit less hot and humid. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Northeast and east winds off of the Atlantic will keep seasonable temperatures in place through the day on Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s along the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Lower humidity and sunshine for the weekend! Plenty of events to get out and enjoy! (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Seasonably hot weather will return next week along with increasing humidity. A weak front stalling across the region will provide an increasing chance of pop up showers and storms starting on Tuesday and likely lasting through the week. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected, but some drought relief will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.