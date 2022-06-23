Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity lingers through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue through the weekend.

SATURDAY

A surge of slightly cooler and less humid weather will continue on Saturday with a northeast wind off the ocean. High temperatures will be held down into the middle 80s along the beaches with lower 90s well inland. The slightly lower humidity and nice breeze will make for a pleasant early summer day.

A bit less hot and humid.
A bit less hot and humid.(WMBF)

SUNDAY

Northeast and east winds off of the Atlantic will keep seasonable temperatures in place through the day on Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s along the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Lower humidity and sunshine for the weekend! Plenty of events to get out and enjoy!
Lower humidity and sunshine for the weekend! Plenty of events to get out and enjoy!(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Seasonably hot weather will return next week along with increasing humidity. A weak front stalling across the region will provide an increasing chance of pop up showers and storms starting on Tuesday and likely lasting through the week. Widespread, heavy rain is not expected, but some drought relief will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for the weekend, comfortable stretch of weather on tap
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for the weekend, comfortable stretch of weather on tap
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of development over the next week
The chance of development continues at 60% for the next five days as this wave will move west.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development over the next week
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity for the weekend, comfortable stretch of weather on tap