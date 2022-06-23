Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical wave off the coast of Africa brings chance of development over next week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We gave you the First Alert about a tropical wave off the coast of Africa on Wednesday and now we’re watching for a chance of development over the next week.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development of this system by early next week as the disturbance moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

The chance of development remains low but will be worth watching over the next week.
The chance of development remains low but will be worth watching over the next week.(WMBF)

This wave will have a bunch of hurdles to jump through but it’s something worth watching. The chance of development over the next five days remains low at 20%.

Keep updated with us on all things tropics and we’ll have updates on this wave throughout the weekend.

