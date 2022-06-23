FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions worsening and expanding across the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows more areas experiencing drought across the Carolinas, with ongoing drought conditions getting worse.

In it’s weekly release today, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that the recent hot and overall dry weather has led to more and more areas experiencing drought across the Carolinas.

North and South Carolina Drought update. (WMBF)

Abnormally dry conditions are now being experienced across 90% of South Carolina, up from 70% just one week ago.

Moderate drought conditions have also expanded to now cover 45% of the state. Last week, only 29% of the state was designated as being under the moderate drought category.

Local Drought update. (WMBF)

Areas of the South Carolina Low Country are seeing the worse drought conditions with severe drought now being reported across Jasper and Beaufort Counties.

The moderate to severe drought conditions have primarily agricultural impacts with stunted growth of corn, cotton and soybeans. Areas streams, creeks and retention ponds are low and continue to drop water levels. The risk of wild fires will also remain higher than normal with the increased drought conditions.

