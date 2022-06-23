FIRST ALERT: Another hot day, a few storms possible this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are mild this morning as you step out the door. It’s the warmest morning so far this week and it’s all because of the increasing heat and humidity building in for at least one more day here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

TODAY

There’s no other way to put it. Today’s going to be another hot & humid day. Thankfully, it won’t be as humid as last week but heat indices this afternoon will flirt with the triple digits again. Highs on the beaches will reach the upper 80s to even 90 degrees in most spots. Inland, we’ll climb into the upper 90s with an isolated triple digit reading possible for this afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches. Inland locations will make a run for the triple digits before storms roll in. (WMBF)

The humidity around the area and a weak disturbance will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Don’t be too optimistic your yard will see the rain today but consider yourself lucky if it does. Rain chances are at 30% for the afternoon and evening and we’re hoping the rain falls in your area. We certainly need it!

It's not much but a few storms will be possible this afternoon. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As the rain chances move south, the front will bring in a shift of winds and cooler temperatures for Friday. Highs will top out in the mid 80s on Friday for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. The lower humidity will feel great as we head into the weekend.

Lower humidity and sunshine for the weekend! Plenty of events to get out and enjoy! (WMBF)

Winds will shift out of the north as we head into the weekend, providing for slightly cooler temperatures and a rain-free weekend forecast. Highs range in the mid 80s for the weekend on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. Humidity will continue to stay lower, providing for a more comfortable feel both days. All of this changes by next week when our weather pattern ATTEMPTS to turn a bit more active with rain chances early next week.

