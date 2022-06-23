Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in firearm case

Conway police searching for vehicle connected to weapons case
Conway police searching for vehicle connected to weapons case(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle connected to a case involving a firearm in Horry County.

The Conway Police Department said the incident in question happened in the area of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road, involving the pointing and presenting of a firearm. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

Police later identified a black Chevrolet Suburban with a South Carolina license tag KIL-260 as a vehicle of interest. The CPD shared a photo of the vehicle on social media Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
4-alarm fire injures 3, destroys 2 homes in North Myrtle Beach
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Jimmy Ray Barber
Man arrested in connection to Marlboro County ax attack
FROM LEFT: Theodore Bye, Sanadin Elrayes, Charles Spillane
3 Grand Strand men to be sentenced in federal child sex trafficking case
.
VIDEO: Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery