Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in firearm case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle connected to a case involving a firearm in Horry County.

The Conway Police Department said the incident in question happened in the area of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road, involving the pointing and presenting of a firearm. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

Police later identified a black Chevrolet Suburban with a South Carolina license tag KIL-260 as a vehicle of interest. The CPD shared a photo of the vehicle on social media Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.

