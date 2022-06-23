2 charged for drug trafficking in Darlington County, deputies say

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over $9,000 in cash was found and two Darlington County men are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

While executing a warrant on Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant off Cartersville Hwy in the Lamar area of Darlington County and recovered approximately 4.66lbs of methamphetamine, approximately 0.8lbs of fentanyl, approximately 0.8lbs of marijuana, nearly an ounce of cocaine, less than 2 grams of crack cocaine, pills, and a stolen gun.

Deputies also seized approximately $9031.00 in cash.

Vinson Ervin was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, PWID controlled substance 2nd offense, PWID marijuana 2nd offense, and PWID crack cocaine 3rd offense.

Steven Thomas was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, PWID controlled substance 2nd offense (2cts), PWID marijuana 2nd offense, possession of crack cocaine 2nd offense, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The case is still under investigation.

