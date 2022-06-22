Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as he rides with his wife, Kathy, in a parade in his hometown of Kenilworth, N.J. on March 4, 2001. Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died at age 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File)
By The Associated Press and NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.

“This is a really sad day,” he said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

Siragusa, known as “the Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. In the Ravens’ 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa was sixth among Baltimore defenders with 75 tackles.

He finished his career with 22 sacks.

The news of Siragusa’s death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
.
VIDEO: Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Gun debate missing from Texas hearings on Uvalde shooting
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies