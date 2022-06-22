South Carolina governor discusses $360M opioid settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years.

The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.

Groups including DAODAS, DHEC, and the SC Institute of Medicine and Public Health joined AG Alan Wilson and Gov. McMaster at a press conference at the State House addressing their recommendations.

During the press conference it was announced that Johnson and Johnson will be exiting the opioid market and the company is banned from funding the promotion of opioids.

