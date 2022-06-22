Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina governor discusses $360M opioid settlement

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, June 22, Gov. McMaster discussed the opioid settlement that has more than $360M coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years.

The money is apart of the overall $26B settlement states and local governments reached with drug distributors and manufacturers in a opioid related litigation.

Groups including DAODAS, DHEC, and the SC Institute of Medicine and Public Health joined AG Alan Wilson and Gov. McMaster at a press conference at the State House addressing their recommendations.

During the press conference it was announced that Johnson and Johnson will be exiting the opioid market and the company is banned from funding the promotion of opioids.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
.
VIDEO: Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide...
State health dept. holds 1st COVID briefing since vaccine approved for children under 5
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role as execute director of SC for Ed