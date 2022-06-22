SC State Superintendent candidate steps down from role at SC for Ed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis announced in a statement published to twitter, she will be taking a leave of absence from SC for Ed.

Ellis is stepping away from her role as Executive Director to focus on her run for SC State Superintendent.

Ellis said she will fully dedicate her time to her campaign, as she believes children should have the best education.

