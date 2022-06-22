Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds

A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers...
A study shared in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that natural immunity offers greater protection from COVID-19 than vaccines.(SomchaiChoosiri via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s something that has been up for discussion since the start of the pandemic: What provides greater protection from COVID?

A study published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine shared findings that supported natural immunity providing greater protection from COVID infection than multiple vaccinations.

Researchers said they used the Israeli Ministry of Health database from August and September 2021 when the delta variant was dominant. The people in the study included those who had been previously infected with COVID or received a coronavirus vaccine.

The study said it found that COVID protection decreases over time, but the overall protection was higher in those who had COVID than those who received a second vaccine dose.

“Among persons who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 (regardless of whether they had received any dose of vaccine or whether they had received one dose before or after infection), protection against reinfection decreased as the time increased since the last immunity-conferring event. However, this protection was higher than that conferred after the same time had elapsed since receipt of the second dose of the vaccine among previously uninfected persons.”

Researchers said their analysis was based on more than 5.7 million people and the study was approved by the institutional review board at the Sheba Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Ginni Thomas responds to 1/6 panel, hearings stretch to July
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another
Carolina Brotherhood riding 600 miles for fallen first responders
Cyclists peddle hundreds of miles to honor fallen first responders