Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Midway Fire Rescue to welcome new fire chief

Brent McClellan
Brent McClellan(Georgetown County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One fire station in the Grand Strand will soon be under new leadership.

Georgetown County officials announced Wednesday that Brent McClellan has been selected as the new fire chief of Midway Fire Rescue. The department primarily serves the Pawleys Island, Litchfield Beach Prince George and Debordieu Colony areas.

According to a statement from the county, McClellan has been in fire service since 1993. He started out in West Virginia before moving to Pawleys Island in 2003. He first accepted a firefighter position at Midway and eventually became a battalion chief with the department.

McClellan is currently the Assistant Fire Chief with Georgetown City Fire Department.

“We are extremely honored to welcome Chief McClellan back to Midway Fire Rescue,” said Brandon Ellis, director of Georgetown County Emergency Services. “The professionalism and experience that he brings to the job will help continue the growth and progression of our emergency services team here in Georgetown County.”

McClellan begins his tenure as Midway’s fire chief on August 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
VIDEO: 3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire
.
VIDEO: Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery
Daniel Printz
‘Sick-minded’ serial killer who preyed on elderly women will spend life in prison
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase