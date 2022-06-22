Midway Fire Rescue to welcome new fire chief

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One fire station in the Grand Strand will soon be under new leadership.

Georgetown County officials announced Wednesday that Brent McClellan has been selected as the new fire chief of Midway Fire Rescue. The department primarily serves the Pawleys Island, Litchfield Beach Prince George and Debordieu Colony areas.

According to a statement from the county, McClellan has been in fire service since 1993. He started out in West Virginia before moving to Pawleys Island in 2003. He first accepted a firefighter position at Midway and eventually became a battalion chief with the department.

McClellan is currently the Assistant Fire Chief with Georgetown City Fire Department.

“We are extremely honored to welcome Chief McClellan back to Midway Fire Rescue,” said Brandon Ellis, director of Georgetown County Emergency Services. “The professionalism and experience that he brings to the job will help continue the growth and progression of our emergency services team here in Georgetown County.”

McClellan begins his tenure as Midway’s fire chief on August 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.