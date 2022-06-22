Four Chants set to compete at USATF Outdoor Championships this week

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s outdoor track & field team will have four runners return to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, this week to compete at two separate USA Track & Field Outdoor Championship events from June 23-26.

Coastal’s Melissa Jefferson (100-meters), Jermaisha Arnold (400-meters), and Shani’a Bellamy (400-meter hurdles) will compete at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships event with the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Championships on July 15-24.

Fellow Chant Mekenze Kelley (400-meters) will compete at the 2022 USTAF U20 Outdoor Championships with the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, also known as the World Junior Championships, held from August 2-7 in Cali, Colombia.

Jefferson picked up All-America honors in three events this spring season at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. She garnered first-team All-American recognition with an eighth-place finish in the 100-meters with a time of 11.24 and capped her record-setting season with second-team All-American honors in the 200-meters, crossing the finish line in ninth place overall with a time of 22.90.

She also picked up first-team All-American accolades along with Kayla Sweeney, Bellamy, and Arnold as part of the 4x100-meter relay unit that finished eighth in the finals heat with a time of 43.78.

Arnold also earned All-American honors at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships earlier this month with second-team recognition in the 400-meters with a school-record time of 51.24 to place ninth overall.

Bellamy garnered honorable mention accolades in both the 100 and 400-meter hurdles event, as she posted times of 13.60 and 59.61, respectively, in her two hurdle events at the championships.

Kelley, who picked up honorable mention All-American honors with her time of 54.25 in the 400-meters at the 2022 NCAA Championships, currently has the No. 1 time in the 400-meters in the Under 20 (U20) rankings in the United States.

Day one of the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships event will be Thursday, June 23, with the women’s 400-meter hurdles (first round) set for 7:50 p.m. ET, the women’s 100-meters (first round) set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the women’s 400-meters (first round) slated for 10:11 p.m. ET.

Kelley will start on Friday, June 24, as the women’s 400-meters (first round) is slated for 5:28 p.m. ET on day two of the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.

