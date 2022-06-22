FIRST ALERT: Plenty of heat and humidity to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a milder start as you step out the door this morning, meaning those warmer temperatures and even the increase in humidity is here.

TODAY

Thankfully, the humidity we experience today and through the rest of the week WILL NOT be like what we saw last week. Even though that’s the case, it’s still going to be hot. After all, we are in late June.

Highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90 on the beaches. Inland, someone tries to make a run for 100. (WMBF)

Water bottles, sunscreen, light clothing and a hat would go a long way for today. Highs climb into the upper 80s throughout the day on the beaches. An isolated 90° reading on the sand cannot be ruled out for today but with an active sea breeze most temperatures should top out around 89°. Inland, temperatures will range from 97-99° with an isolated 100° reading possible.

The worst of the humidity will arrive to the west today with heat index values ranging from 100-110. (WMBF)

The heat index today will be more relevant along the Grand Strand than in the inland areas. The heat index will range from 98-100° across our area with most locations seeing the humidity make it feel like the triple digits at times today. The worst of the humidity? That remains off to the west where southwesterly winds are more apparent. Once again, it could be much worse for our area!

REST OF THE WEEK

Lower humidity than last week also means lower moisture in the atmosphere than last week. The bad news with that? Our rain chances are limited. We sure could use a nice drink of water area wide and it’s going to be hard to find for the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the mid-upper 80s on the beaches with lingering humidity. Inland, temperatures will reach the mid-upper 90s.

Needing rain? Thursday is our best shot until next week. (WMBF)

Daytime heating and the combination of an upper-level disturbance will provide a few rain chances for both Thursday and Friday afternoon. It’s not much to get your hopes up but a few showers will be possible on Thursday at 30% and Friday at 20%.

THIS WEEKEND

Winds will shift out of the north as we head into the weekend, providing for slightly cooler temperatures and a rain-free weekend forecast. Highs range in the mid 80s for the weekend on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. Humidity will dip, providing for a more comfortable feel both days. All of this changes by next week when our weather pattern ATTEMPTS to turn a bit more active with rain chances early next week.

Highs fall just a bit for the weekend with the mid 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.